Griezmann 'proud' to play at Barcelona – even out of position

The World Cup winner seemed to be unhappy at Barcelona earlier in the season but has won back his place and is playing well

Antoine Griezmann says that he is “proud” to play with Barcelona, even if it means that he does not get to feature in his favoured role.

Griezmann has found himself deployed as one of a starting ‘two’ in attack alongside Lionel Messi in recent weeks, though he is more used to playing as the sole focal point to the team.

Since switching to a 3-5-2 formation, Barcelona have seen their fortunes improve, and that continued on Sunday as Griezmann netted both goals as the Catalans came from behind to secure a 2-1 away win over Villarreal.

What did Griezmann say?

"I try to be there, among the opposition centre-backs," he told LaLiga TV . "I need to make space and create room for my team-mates.

"It's not my natural position, but I'm proud to be at Barcelona and play with these team-mates. Sometimes I'm asked to mark, other times I lead, but I always work for the team."

The bigger picture

Griezmann had been linked with a move away from Barcelona earlier in the season amid rumours that he was displeased by head coach Ronald Koeman’s decision to play him on the wing.

Article continues below

Indeed, for a period, Griezmann was struggling to even hold down a starting berth.

His form, however, has since improved, and he has 22 goals and assists combined for the season - a tally that only Lionel Messi and Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno can better in La Liga.

Further reading