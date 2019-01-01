Griezmann coy on club future amid Barcelona links

While he is set to leave Atletico Madrid, the forward is giving nothing away about his next destination despite persistent links to Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann refused to be drawn on his club future after helping to a friendly win over on Sunday.

Griezmann announced last month he would be leaving after five seasons at the LaLiga club, with reports linking the forward with a move to or Premier League giants .

After scoring one and setting up another in a 2-0 victory against Bolivia in , Griezmann was giving nothing away about his future.

"I don't know, that's a good question," he told reporters.

"Let's see. Everything in its time."

Griezmann set up Thomas Lemar for France's opener before scoring just prior to half-time in the win over Bolivia as the World Cup champions prepared for qualifiers against and Andorra this month.

The 28-year-old, who moved into outright eighth for most France goals with his 29th, said it was always an honour to represent his nation.

"It is always something wonderful to play for the French national team. We enjoy it because it is not every player who can live that," Griezmann said.

The final whistle goes in Nantes - a solid win for Les Bleus! #FRABOL #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/nNHWtwgQ7F — French Team (@FrenchTeam) June 2, 2019

"We are here to represent France and French football. We are proud to play in France also."

France face Turkey in Konya on Saturday, with the defending World Cup champions facing a minor injury worry after Kylian Mbappe was forced from the match at half-time.

However, France boss Didier Deschamps allayed fears over Mbappe ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 showdown against Turkey.

"It's nothing serious," Deschamps told reporters post-match.

"It's just ankle foot pain after a touch. There was no risk to take. He should go [for the next match]."

France have won both of their Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures and are level on points with Turkey ahead of the upcoming Group H fixture.