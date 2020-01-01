'Greenwood is better than Rashford' - Man Utd starlet is 'a defender's nightmare' and a 'fantastic talent', says Yorke

The former Red Devils favourite has been impressed by the impact the teenager striker has had at Old Trafford in 2019-20

Mason Greenwood is better than Marcus Rashford, according to Dwight Yorke, who has described the starlet as a "defender's nightmare" and a "fantastic talent".

Greenwood has been a bright spark for United this season, complimenting Rashford and Anthony Martial perfectly to help form one of the deadliest attacking triumvirates in the Premier League.

Solskjaer has been rewarded for placing his trust in a talented young forward with little previous senior experience, as he has hit 18 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Most of those outings have come from the bench, but he has enjoyed a prominent role in Solskjaer's starting XI since last month's top-flight restart.

The international recently earned a place in the Old Trafford record books for scoring in three consecutive matches, becoming only the second teenager to achieve the feat alongside club legend Wayne Rooney.

Rashford is also enjoying a fine individual campaign, having hit a career-high total of 22 goals, with his potential now starting to be fulfilled after three years of development as a promising academy graduate.

Yorke thinks Greenwood is progressing at an even faster rate than his team-mate, and expects him to continue his current trajectory with Solskjaer on hand to "guide him".

The former United striker told Apollo Tyres: "He is getting all the praise right now because he is certainly hot at the moment with what he is doing. The trend at United is that the young players have always been getting chances.

"Under LVG [Louis van Gaal] and [Jose] Mourinho, they have not got their chances. Ole has come in and recognized that part of Man Utd. Mason, under Jose, probably would not have got a game.

"Mason is a defender's nightmare. If you look at us in the last 2-3 years, we have been passing sideways, now these guys are driving teams back into their own area. He is a fantastic talent.

"He is better than Rashford, looking at his record now. You got to understand though he is still 18, at a development stage. Having Ole there, he would guide him along the way."