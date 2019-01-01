'Grealish reminds me of Hazard' - Aston Villa midfielder hailed by Abraham

The English midfielder has been brilliant for Aston Villa in recent weeks and is expected to make a move to the Premier League this summer.

Jack Grealish has been compared to one of the best players in the world by his team-mate Tammy Abraham.

Villa midfielder Grealish has enjoyed an impressive season and he has been likened to Eden Hazard by Abraham, who has trained alongside the international at parent club .

Abraham believes Grealish's ability when dribbling and protecting the ball is similar to the style used by Hazard at Chelsea, adding that goals and assists are the only thing keeping the Villa talisman from reaching that level.

Speaking on their latest edition of Villa's YouTube series DriveTime, he said: "Jack is an unbelievable player.

"The things he has, things he can do with the ball – you can't teach it. He's born with it.

"He reminds me of Eden Hazard. Once Jack adds a few more goals and assists, he'll be on that level.

"He has the same attributes – the way he dribbles, protects the ball, sees a pass, plays one-twos. He's very intelligent.

"Him coming back has been great for us."

Grealish was heavily linked with a transfer to last summer only for a move to fail to materialise but, after another standout season in the Championship, it is not expected to be long until the big sides come calling again.

There have also been calls for the 23-year-old to be selected for the squad and, although Gareth Southgate acknowledged he was a quality player, he wants to wait until he makes the step up to the Premier League before he picks him for the national team.

“Although we can see the quality, when the evidence of the opponent is a different level, that’s where it’s hard to directly correlate what that’s going to look like at a level above,” said Southgate.

“I’m not going to say we won’t pick a player from the Championship because that could happen but it’s far more difficult to assess his level.”

Former England striker Dean Ashton believes that the dream of an England cap will convince Grealish to make the step up to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

“I think he’ll be desperate [to play in the Premier League], especially looking at the young players that have been picked for England,” Ashton told Express Sport.

“He’ll be desperate to be one of those that are given a chance.

“I’m surprised at Southgate’s comments because [Derby’s] Mason Mount was given a chance as well as [Stoke’s] Jack Butland – I know he’s proved himself in the Premier League but he’s in the Championship as well. I think it’s slightly harsh that comment."