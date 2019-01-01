Transfers
Granada snap up Ramon Azeez from Lugo

The Nigeria international has become the latest addition to Nuevo Los Carmenes outfit after agreeing terms with the club

Spanish Segunda division side Granada have announced the signing of Ramon Azeez from Lugo in a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old started his European career with Almeria joining the youth set-up in 2011 before earning promotion to the first-team a year later.

The midfielder made 71 league appearances for the Almeriensistas before departing in 2017 to team up with Lugo as a free agent.

The Nigeria international featured 54 times for the White and Red, scoring eight goals across all competitions.

And on Thursday, the Nazaries heralded the capture of the midfielder in their quest to boost their efforts to secure promotion at the end of the season.

“Midfielder Ramon Azeez joins Granada CF from CD Lugo. He will be a Red and White player for the remainder of the season and three more,” read a statement from club website.

“He has a great capacity for defensive work, physical deployment and attentive to the cut. He is a skilful footballer in the reading of the game and has a notable long ball displacement, which adds to his ease to reach the rival area.”

Granada currently sit atop the Segunda Division log with 44 points from 23 games.

Azeez could make his debut when his side travel to Estadio El Sadar to take on Osasuna on Sunday.

