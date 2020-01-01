Governor Ongwae wants Gusii to rival Nyayo Stadium, Shabana FC welcome move

The Nyanza region-based facility has been closed to undergo renovations as football actions remain suspended

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have welcomed the Kisii County government's move to renovate the Gusii Stadium.

The renovation will see the iconic stadium have a VIP pavilion while its carrying capacity on the terraces is also expected to increase.

The work has been undergoing as football actions remain suspended and Shabana feels the time is enough for the renovation works to be finished before the next season begins.

“Ten spectator stands have been constructed. An additional 10 stands will increase the capacity of 8,000 while the VIP stand will accommodate 2,500 people,” Shabana's statement on Facebook read.

“As Shabana FC family we have welcomed the new developments which are being undertaken after the indefinite suspension of the NSL.”

“It's quite a good move to have these renovations while the league is on break. Otherwise, it would have cost us a lot of money to play our home matches in Awendo, Kericho or even Narok,” Vice-chairman Nyandoro Kambi said.

“The fans should have the same spirit as that will make the players feel a sense of belonging and in return play to the maximum for better results,” Shabana's Organizing Secretary Stephen Kiama stated.

The Kisii Governor James Ongwae revealed why his government has undertaken to renovate the facility which is one of the recognised stadiums in the Nyanza region.

“Kisii is a sporting region and I thought, as a governor, that this stadium will remain behind as a memory to my people that indeed devolution works," Ongwae told Nation Sports.

“The Kisii County Government has prioritised youth talent nurturing and sports by implementing a massive expansion programme for Gusii Stadium.

“Gusii region has produced a number of champions in athletics, including the legendary Nyantika Maiyoro who honed his skills at the Gusii Stadium. This behoves us to establish a modern facility to nurture this talent.

“The Gusii Stadium now has a sitting capacity of 12,000 and we are keen on improving it to meet international standards.

“With enough spectator ablution blocks and adequate water supply system installed, the stadium is on a pedestal of rivalling established ones like the Nyayo National Stadium in hosting major events, thus injecting more revenue to the local economy besides exposing our youth to professional players who will come to play in Kisii.”

The stadium had hosted the -County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games two years ago.