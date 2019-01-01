Government will create a winning environment for Harambee Stars and Starlets - Amina

The Sports CS made the promise after visiting the women national team who are camping at Kasarani ahead of Olympic qualifier match

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has promised the government will create a suitable environment for national teams to perform better in.

The minister's assertion comes after the government and Football Federation (FKF) engaged in a tussle over the release of funds to the national teams.

After her intervention, Harambee Starlets returned to camp for training ahead of their upcoming Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia. They will have their first training session on Friday at Kasarani Stadium.

“I am happy to come and visit you as the Harambee Starlets team and wish you good luck in the game against Zambia,” Mohamed told reporters after paying a courtesy call for the team.

“We as the Government will create a suitable environment for the national team players to represent us as winners and hold our flag high.”

FKF vice-President Doris Petra, who accompanied the Sports CS, gave her gratitude for the government's effort to address the financial hiccups.

“We thank you [CS Amina Mohamed] for heeding to the call of the [Harambee Starlets] and allocating funds that helped them join the camp ahead of the Olympic Qualifier game against Zambia,” Petra said.

After overcoming , David Ouma's queens will face the Shepolopolo of Zambia on November 8 for the first leg in Nairobi before the return leg three days later at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Starlets provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Annete Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women), Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Monica Odato (Wadadia)

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian Ladies), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Sylvia Lumasia (Kibera Girls Soccer Academy)

Article continues below

Midfielders: Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo Women), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Providence Kasiala (Wiyeta Girls)

Forwards: Topistar Situma (Vihiga Queens), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons)