Government suspension of Sportpesa 'doom and gloom' for KPL - Ambrose Rachier

Rachier admits the suspension of Sportpesa presents a gloomy future for Kenyan Premier League as the betting firm is the main sponsor

chairman Ambrose Rachier has described the ongoing stand-off between the government and betting firms as disastrous to the sporting industry.

The government suspended the operations licenses of 27 betting firms, including Sportpesa, who sponsors the Kenyan Premier League ( ), Gor Mahia and AFC .

“It is doom and gloom. It is our prayer that the standoff between the government and betting firms is resolved amicably," Rachier told The Standard.

"Of course, we understand the position of the government, but whatever action they take they should also consider the sports industry. SportPesa and other betting companies have invested millions of shillings.

"I don’t think that is the intention of our good government. It is time they sat down with the betting and sports industry players to iron out whatever sticking points there are to save sports in the country."

Meanwhile, Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda believes the club will be hit particularly hard should the suspension remains ahead of the 2019/20 season.

“Ingwe depend on a Sportpesa 100% for funding. We simply don’t know where we go from here. The government, we believe, has the best interest of everyone including (AFC) Leopards," Shikanda is quoted as saying by The Standard.

Gor Mahia are currently taking part in the Cecafa Kagame Cup, while AFC Leopards are undergoing a 10-day pre-season training camp at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.