Government Sh10 million aid to Gor Mahia not fair - Lilumbi

K'Ogalo received the financial boost by the state a few days ago which has triggered condemnation from their KPL rivals

Former AFC organizing secretary Timothy Lilumbi has criticised the government's Sh10 million support for .

The government channelled the money to Gor Mahia to help them ease their financial burden while neglecting the other Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams.

Lilumbi feels the assistance to K'Ogalo was biased and calls on the state to support AFC Leopards because they are also in the same financial quagmire as their arch-rivals.

“Personally, I am not happy with one club [Gor Mahia] getting government support at the expense of the other teams which are also struggling. The helping hand from the government should benefit all teams because they are all in very funny financial states,” Lilumbi told Goal.

“I am not happy at all by the biased help from the government. I am not opposed to Gor Mahia getting the Sh10 million but they would have given AFC Leopards at least Shs5 million to ease the financial burden.

“It is the government, maybe in their own wisdom, who chased our sponsor [SportPesa] for whichever reasons we are not aware of and they should now step in and fill the void.”

The former official also blasted the current leadership at AFC Leopards, saying they have done little to state their financial needs to the government. Lilumbi added it is time for the political leaders from the Luhya community tp come and alleviate the club from the current mess.

“The leadership of AFC Leopards is not as united as that of Gor Mahia and this might have also played to their disadvantage. Our community leaders should also not be stingy they need to come on board and help the team," he added.

“The club is even struggling now to raise funds to help them travel and host at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday. Getting fuel for the bus is a struggle in itself.

“Our Luhya leaders should also lobby for the government's support because they know the club is struggling. The chairman and the other officials have been struggling to make sure the club does not sink but they have been let down by our community leaders.”

Ingwe will host the Slum Boys on Sunday without Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, and Ismail Diarra, who ditched the club recently because of unpaid salaries.