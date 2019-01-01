Government promises full support for Harambee Stars after Afcon draw

The national team is expected to camp in France and play at least three friendly matches before the finals in Egypt

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed has promised full government support for the Harambee Stars in .

qualified for the 32nd edition of Afcon and was pooled in Group C during the draw conducted on Friday in Cairo. , , and neighbors are the Harambee Stars' opponents in the preliminary stage.

Following the draw, Mohamed has declared that the government will support the national team as they strive to navigate the continent’s footballing competition's preliminary stage.

“The government is going to support and ensure Harambee Stars are well prepared both physically and mentally as they face other countries in Group C,” she said in a statement that appeared on her Twitter account.

The government is going to support and ensure Harambee stars are well prepared both physically and mentally as they face other countries in group C #AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars #TwendeKazi pic.twitter.com/XTrDpBLoMS — AMB.(Dr.) Amina C. Mohammed (@AMB_A_Mohammed) April 12, 2019

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had earlier admitted that they had received Sh244 million from the government to prepare the team for the tournament.

Article continues below

Kenya have lined up a training camp in and FKF President Nick Mwendwa promised to have the team play at least three friendly matches before jetting out to .

The 2019 event is Kenya's sixth appearance in the competition, having featured in 1972, 1988, 1990, 1992 and 2004 previously. The Harambee Stars have never progressed to the knockout stage.

In the last edition they participated in 2004, Kenya lost the first two matches against Mali (3-1) and Senegal (3-0) before picking their first even win – 3-0 – against Burkina Faso in .