Government pledges to settle outstanding allowances for AFC Leopards players

AFC Leopards have lost six games this season, leaving them second from bottom with just 10 points from 12 games

The government has pledged to settle outstanding allowances owed to AFC Leopards’ players.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa revealed that the Ministry will pay the accrued allowances following a meeting with Ingwe officials on Thursday.

The former champions are facing a terrible season, starved of victories; having picked four straight defeats in the recent games.

“I hosted AFC Leopards officials and stakeholders in my office for a consultative meeting to address the challenges that have been facing AFC Leopards which have led to the team’s dismal performance in the recent games.

“The administrative and technical challenges have been addressed by the officials and stakeholders and my Ministry has pledged to bail out the team by paying the players all their accrued allowances immediately.”

Ingwe is lying 17th, just a place from the bottom, with only 10 points.