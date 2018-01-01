Government keeps mum over tickets as Gor Mahia trip to Nigeria could flop

K'Ogalo defeated Nigerian side Lobi Stars 3-1 at the Kasarani in first leg of the final round and will need any draw to advance

Gor Mahia could miss their chance of making history if they don’t get return tickets for Nigeria trip by the end of Tuesday.

K’ogalo is scheduled to depart for Nigeria on Wednesday ahead of the return leg of the Caf Champions League against Lobi Stars of Nigeria set for Saturday in Enugu. Gor Mahia won the first leg 3-1 and stand a chance of making history by becoming the first team from Kenya to reach the group stages of the tourney if they get a draw of any kind in the return leg.

However, Goal can now report that the team is yet to receive thirty return tickets from the government as requested by Football Kenya Federation to facilitate their trip to Nigeria. On Tuesday, Goal exclusively obtained a letter from Kenyan federation signed by CEO Robert Muthomi and copied to Principal Secretary of Sports Kirimi Kaberia requesting for the assist of return tickets.

“The purpose of this letter is to kindly request for the provision of thirty (30) return tickets to enable them travel and honor the important assignment where they will be representing the country. As we look forward to your favorable consideration, kindly accept our sincere regards.”

However, a top K’Ogalo official has now confirmed that they are yet to receive the tickets and that the only flight to Nigeria will take off on Wednesday. “If we don’t get those tickets by end of today (Tuesday), I can assure you that Gor Mahia will not be able to make it to Nigeria. That is the truth of the matter.

“We have booked space for a contingent of 30 people in Rwandan Air and that is the only available flight between Wednesday and Saturday. If that flight takes off without Gor Mahia, then we are simply out. We need the tickets now to pay and not tomorrow,” the official told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia goals were scored by Samuel Onyango, who hit a brace, and Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge.