Sports CS Amina hell-bent on removing us from office illegally – FKF’s Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has openly claimed the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, are working round the clock to have them removed from office illegally.

The relationship between the federation and the Ministry of Sports has deteriorated since Sports CS Amina ordered the Sports Registrar to investigate the FKF's accounts over alleged misappropriation of funds.

While FKF has cooperated with the government inspection team, Mwendwa has now accused the government of reacting to results on the field, insisting the accusations and investigation only came after Kenya suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Mali in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture.

“Every year we are audited by Fifa and five audits we have passed all, we have never failed a Fifa audit, never, we have passed all,” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday at the sidelines of opening a Caf B License Coaching Course.

“It is good and important for everyone to know that we have never failed an audit from Fifa, it is very clear that if you fail a single audit from Fifa, they don’t give you money for the next development, what they do is they fail you and you get no money from Fifa.

“We have been able to fund such courses because of Fifa money, they have funded us, this not government-funded, this is Fifa funded, what you have done is supplement a little bit so there is a criteria followed but this is Fifa funded.

“In all those five years I have been here [in office], this is my third Minister, and none of these Ministers, including this one, found it necessary to inspect FKF accounts, none.

“None, we have been investigated by EACC they came they checked us, they investigated and left in 2019 but they found nothing, we have been investigated by DCI in 2019 and they found nothing, we have been reported to all manner of agencies, we have been audited by auditor general’s office for 2019 and 2020 and nothing was found.

“But when we went to Mali and lost someone sat somewhere and thought now we have lost, it was the right time to attack FKF with all manner of accusations...it is alright, we have invited them [the Inspection team], we have given them all documents they need, everything they wanted, we have nothing to hide.

“But still they are hell-bent to remove us from office illegally.”

The Inspection committee was due to hand their findings to Amina on Monday.