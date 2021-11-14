Government, FKF, Caretaker Committee could have worked together - Okwemba

Ex-Harambee Stars midfielder Charles Okwemba believes the ongoing drama in Kenyan football would have been avoided if all the involved parties had worked together to find a solution.

The Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary disbanded the Football Kenya Federation a few days ago and appointed a caretaker committee under the leadership of retired judge Aaron Ringera, for a period of six months.

Embattled federation head Nick Mwendwa has been in the custody of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for questioning over alleged funds misappropriation.

After taking over, the interim committee went on to temporarily suspend the domestic leagues to work on regularisation and the former AFC Leopards player believes it was unnecessary.

All these things could have been handled better



"I am a Sporting Director at Mombasa Elite FC and just leaving Kisumu now without playing because of all this confusion," Okwemba told GOAL on Sunday.

"It could have been handled much better by all involved; I mean the government, FKF, and the Caretaker Committee. We would have played Kisumu All-Stars, but they refused to play.

"This happened because the Federation had insisted the matches would go on as planned. But again, I feel the committee would have effected the suspension from next week because some teams had already travelled.

"But for the sake of our beautiful game, we should get a solution, a lasting one for that matter to ensure this does not happen in the future."

Selebwa welcomes FKF disbandment



Meanwhile, coach Gilbert Selebwa believes Amina should ensure all the bad roots in the system have been uprooted to avoid the recurrence of the same situation.

"We have gone through this process before; disbanding previous federations and many caretaker committees but ended in difficult situations," Selebwa told GOAL.

"I can only hope that with experienced brains like Herbert Mwachiro and Omwela in the committee, we can make progressive strides for the better.

"Amina should also ensure she uproots all the bad roots, otherwise, they will sprout again."

Currently, the committee is working on logistics ahead of Monday's World Cup qualifier between hosts Kenya and Rwanda.