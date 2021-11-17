'Government decision regarding FKF dissolution remains intact' - CS Amina after Fifa meeting

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, has insisted the government's decision on the disbandment of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) remains intact.

The Sports CS dissolved Nick Mwendwa's administration after it was accused of gross financial misconduct, and instead, a caretaker committee was formed to discharge the federation's duties.

Intact

"All government decisions on football management remain in place and intact. The next meeting is to be held in a week," Amina is quoted as saying by Standard Sports after having a meeting with Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Amina's docket on Monday, Fifa stated they would not recognise the 15-member caretaker committee that is under retired judge Aaron Ringera.

The football governing body holds the position that the normalisation committee is undoubtedly contrary to their principles according to which all of the member associations, including FKF, are required to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence from any third parties.

They further warned that the installation of the Ringera committee could potentially lead to a suspension of the FKF by Fifa, resulting in suffering by clubs.

Instead, they demanded the reinstatement of the FKF national executive committee as they involve the government in searching for a solution to the current impasse.

Meanwhile, the caretaker committee has stated they are ready to meet the clubs and discuss matters of mutual interest.

"The caretaker committee has taken note of several requests from football clubs for a meeting with the FKF caretaker committee since its takeover from the Football Kenya Federation," a letter signed by its head of secretariat, Lindah Ogutu and obtained by GOAL, said.

"This is to inform all the football clubs that we are working on the modalities of a meeting with all the clubs as soon as possible and we will communicate the dates and venues of the said meeting.

"In the meantime, thank you for your continued support."

It is a matter of waiting and seeing whether the said meeting will agree on the return of the leagues that were suspended for two weeks after the new body was given the mandate to run them.