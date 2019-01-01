Government assures support for the Afcon bound Harambee Stars

Stars will wind up the Afcon qualifiers with a formality match against Ghana's Black Stars in March

Harambee Stars has been assured of full support ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Stars coach Sebastien Migne held a fruitful discussion with the Sports Principal Secretary, Kirimi Kaberia, who assured the government support to the national team ahead of the forthcoming trip to Egypt in July.

“We are committed to seeing that Harambee Stars gets the support they need as they head to Egypt. We have put everything in place for the team and we will continue to support them.

“I am told that they have settled for a training camp in France and we have no issues with that. We will support this team because they deserve it. We will make sure they get the good treatment that they deserve,” said Kaberia.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa welcomed the governments' move saying; “We have to thank them (Govt) because it will be impossible to succeed without them. It is true that the team will camp in France but I cannot give the location for now because other African teams can take the advantage.”

Migne was accompanied by Football Kenya Federation Technical Committee Chairman Murithi Nabea. Kenya still has one match against Ghana in the Afcon qualifiers to be staged in March.