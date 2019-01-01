Government assures support for Afcon bound Harambee Stars

Stars will wind up the Afcon qualifiers with a formality match against Ghana's Black Stars in March

Harambee Stars has been assured of full support ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Stars coach Sebastien Migne held a fruitful discussion with the Sports Principal Secretary, Karemi Kaberia, who assured the government support to the national team ahead of the forthcoming trip to Egypt in July.

Migne is currently preparing for a two-week boot camp in France with Stars and while the finer details of what the Frenchman discussed with Kiremi still scanty, it is believed that the Stars camp in France could have dominated the topic.

Article continues below

Migne was accompanied by Football Kenya Federation Technical Committee Chairman Murithi Nabea in the meeting held at the KenCom House.

“The PS assured FKF of Government's support to the National Team, as well as other projects the Federation is undertaking, FKF said in a short statement.

Kenya still has one match against Ghana in the Afcon Qualifiers in March.