Gordon to Chelsea transfer talk addressed by Lampard after Everton star is benched for EFL Cup win

Everton manager Frank Lampard has issued an update on Anthony Gordon's future, amid strong interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea are targeting the £60m-rated youngster

Gordon was left on the bench on Tuesday

Lampard insists he remains Everton's player

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard has explained why he left Gordon on the bench for Everton's 1-0 away win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. It has been reported that the forward is inching closer to a move to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everyone knows there’s interest from Chelsea, it’s very public now, but he’s our player. It’s as simple as that," Lampard told reporters. "He was on the bench [because] he had a bit of an issue with his heel after the game against Forest, we kept him out of it completely unless he was absolutely needed tonight, I didn’t feel he was."

Asked if he wants the transfer saga brought to a swift conclusion, Lampard replied: "Yeah, ideally, or carry on and he’s our player, so that’s what it is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recent reports have suggested that Gordon has asked Everton to let him join Chelsea. The Blues are also said to be willing to pay as much as £60 million ($70.8m) for the 21-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON & GORDON? Next on the agenda for the Toffees is a trip to Brentford on Saturday. Whether or not Gordon will be involved remains to be seen.