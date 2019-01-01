Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: My players lacked motivation against RS Berkane

The Kenyan champions face a tall order away from home as they will need a huge victory to advance to the semis

head coach Hassan Oktay says his players were not psychologically prepared to face Renaissance Sportive Berkane in a Caf Confederations Cup quarter-final first leg in Nairobi on Sunday.

The North African side scored in either half to claim a healthy 2-0 win, ahead of the return leg in on April 14.

Oktay says his team wasn't motivated enough, which affected their performance.

On Saturday, just a day before the crucial match, Gor Mahia players stayed away from training, demanding allowances to be paid.

The coach says the decision to skip training, coupled with suspensions to key players, were the main reasons why Gor Mahia suffered their first home defeat in the competition this season.

“It is not a secret, everyone is aware of what has been going on, the players were not prepared for the match. They have missed what could have been important sessions before the game," Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“Remember we played on Wednesday in the league and it could have been vital for us to have training sessions to plan for the game and that did not happen.

“Bringing players for such a huge game knowing that they are not well motivated is not easy, they were not ready psychologically and you could see.”

Oktay is, however, confident that such problems can be fixed for the future.

“This are problems that we can fix if we are serious," he continued.

"My players need to be motivated all the time and such issues like go-slows should be a thing of the past. We can solve the problems if we are serious.”

Oktay has also admitted that the Kenyan champions missed the services of key players, who were suspended for the first leg clash.

“Yes…it is not a secret that playing minus your regular players was going to be tough. It is true we missed Shakava, Batambuze, Wendo, and Tuyisenge," Oktay added.

They are players who have massive experience and that could have made the difference.”

Getting the resounding win they need in the second leg will be an uphill task for K’Ogalo, since they haven't won away from home this campaign.