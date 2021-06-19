Gor Mahia's Vaz Pinto explains Ochieng nickname

The Portuguese tactician said he was given the name by the K'Ogalo fans because of the time of his birth

Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has revealed why he was given a local nickname by the fans of the FKF Premier League side.

Vaz Pinto stated that since he was born at lunchtime, according to the Luo culture - a community the club derives most of their supporters from - a child born during that time is named 'Ochieng' and thus he has accepted the name.

The tactician also revealed his dream of living like an African man who can have a number of women.

"Most people around me are Luos and they told me if you are born at lunchtime you become Ochieng and I accepted and told people that I am now 'Vaz Pinto Ochieng'. Vaz Pinto told Arocho Live.

"My dream has always been to be like an African man because the culture allows one to have two or three women, unlike in my culture, where one is only allowed.

"But, of course, I look for women like other men, because I am not different from other men."

The former St George SC tactician also explained what had helped him stabilise Gor Mahia, who were struggling when he arrived to take charge.

"First of all it is not only me, it is all about the staff I have there and they have played important roles. We created a family and I feel the connection is very strong which has been critical," he added.

"I arrived on Sunday and my first game was in three days, which was a challenge, but I believe the most important thing is to analyse the team and the characteristics of players.

"And after a few weeks, we began to feel some changes and we also brought in a few players like Wilson Silva, Karim Nikiema, Harun Shakava and Fred Nkata and all brought what we needed for the team.

"We also changed how we train and we have implemented just one model of doing it and that has been positive progress for our team so far."

Vaz Pinto has given opportunities to youngsters, including Frank Odhiambo and Alpha Onyango, and has defended his decision to have them feature in the senior team regularly.

"In football, we look at the quality and not the name, the past record and even the age. The coaches sometimes do not like taking risks with young players but they are always giving us something different. They show commitment and also give us intensity," he continued

"Age is not important, it is the quality that is very important and what we need to be keen on is the choice of time, the right game and when to introduce them. There is also the need to create a perfect environment for them to grow well."

Gor Mahia have joined the title race after climbing from the 16th place - where Vaz Pinto found them - to the current fourth position ahead of their match against Sofapaka on Sunday.