Gor Mahia's Rachier finally endorses FKF-StarTimes broadcast deal

The latest move means all teams have now agreed the federation's arrangement to ensure clubs are sponsored and marketed through broadcasting games

Gor Mahia have finally endorsed the Football Kenya Federation and StarTimes broadcast deal.

K'Ogalo were the only team yet to sign the document since the Chinese-based TV channel took over the broadcast rights of the top-flight league. However, the FKF Premier League reigning champions have now agreed to endorse the deal.

"[Gor Mahia] chairman Ambrose Rachier has finally signed the FKF-StartTimes endorsement deal," a senior source from FKF told Goal on Thursday.

"But, the petition filed against the federation at the SDT will have to be withdrawn. In addition to that, the FKF will also not pursue the disciplinary case against the Gor Mahia chairman.

"It is a win-win situation here and all that is for the good of football in the country."

As a result, K'Ogalo will now receive their grants just like the other 16 teams in the FKF Premier League.

Despite Gor Mahia endorsing the broadcast deal between FKF and StarTimes through a letter signed by club secretary Sam Ochola, Rachier had maintained the club had not signed the same.

Rachier then went further to write a letter to withdraw the earlier one sent by the secretary-general and further suspended the official for allegedly submitting the letter without the clearance of the club’s office.

In a previous interview, Rachier maintained the club will not support a broadcast deal they had not seen and further revealed the reason to suspend Ocholla - a move that was eventually reversed after the two leaders solved their differences.

It is for that reason the National Executive Committee (NEC) which met at the federation’s offices situated at the Goal Project, decided to investigate the K’Ogalo boss for allegedly bringing the game of football in the country into disrepute.

Article continues below

The Gor Mahia chair was accused of writing a letter to sponsors StarTimes to withdraw the endorsement of the broadcast deal, a move they say endangered the sponsorship secured by FKF.

The latest move means all teams have now agreed to the federation's arrangement to ensure clubs are sponsored and marketed through broadcasting games.