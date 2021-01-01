Gor Mahia’s Rachier explains Okello, Ulimwengu whereabouts amid exit rumours

The forwards have never returned since they took part in the Afcon qualifiers with their respective nations in March

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has explained the absence of Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello amid reports of their imminent exits.

Okello and Ulimwengu are not in the country and the chair has said the duo was allowed to jet out for the March Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and have not returned. Rachier added their return was halted after the government banned sports.

“We allowed [Jules] Ulimwengu and [Tito] Okelllo to go feature for their countries during the international break,” Rachier told Citizen Digital. “It is evident that sporting activities are on hold in Kenya and that could be the reason the players have not returned.

“Currently we are not holding any training hence needless for them to be around.”

The experienced administrator has also rubbished claims the players have not been entirely paid as he also defended the partnership with their sponsors.

“Saying we have not paid salaries is in bad faith. We have done partial payments for the months of February and March, and very soon the salary issues will be a bygone,” Rachier added.

“So, much is said about our sponsors. I can only tell you the deal is still on and they still have confidence in the club.’’

Recently, the wage bill issue – including the salary delays - at the club pitted the current national treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo and the former office-bearer Sally Bollo.

Odhiambo believes the current huge wage bill is a result of the previous office holder’s actions which she inherited.

“Most people don’t know that my predecessors left a huge bill behind,” Odhiambo said. “I have invented methods of trying to clear the bill to get the club back to its feet. No one should blame me for past mistakes.

“I reduced the wage bill immediately I took over as one of the measures to rescue the club from collapsing.”

Bolo fired back and said she is not responsible for the accrued debts by the club.

“My understanding is that the wage bill alone has only been contributed to a minimum amount of the given debt if we have to take a straw of the current treasurer Odhiambo’s announcement that she only owes players and technical bench two months’ salary,” the former treasurer said.

“Two months’ salary at the current wage bill is only Ksh9 million; what are these other debts accruing to Ksh200 million?

“But the long and short of it is the fact that if there are any authentic debts owed then it is the institution called Gor Mahia Football Club, not Bolo the treasurer or Odhiambo.”

As Rachier played down the Ulimwengu and Okello exit rumours, Goal understands that Brazilian striker Wilson Silva has requested to leave the country partly due to the financial struggles of the club.