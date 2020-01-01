Gor Mahia's Polack named November's best coach

The tactician led K'Ogalo to three wins, a draw, and a loss and has retained the award he won the previous month

head coach Steven Polack has been named November's best Kenyan Premier League ( ) coach.

Polack beat John Baraza of and ' Benjamin Nyangweso to scoop the award he had won in October. Gor Mahia picked three wins in November against arch-rivals AFC , Kakamega and . In the three matches, they scored nine goals and only conceded one.

The reigning champions were defeated once when they went down 1-0 to at Kenyatta Stadium. Gor Mahia ended their November assignments with a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

“I’m delighted to get this accolade but I dedicate it to my fellow technical team members at Gor Mahia and the players who worked very hard on the pitch to make it a success,” Polack told the club's website as he received the award.

The English coach was quick to admit K'Ogalo can register greater success if their current financial status improves.

“It means we can achieve much more with better conditions. You all know our situation but we try to make the best out of it,” he added.

“We have started the year well and hopefully, you [Fidelity Insurance, who are the awards sponsors] will be back here at the end of January.”

Despite playing three fewer games than their KPL rivals, Gor Mahia are placed at the third position on the log with 32 points from 13 games.

They will return to action on Sunday when they will face Kakamega Homeboyz on January 12 at Bukhungu Stadium.