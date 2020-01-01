Gor Mahia’s Polack: It is confusing KPL has not given direction on league

The British coach says it is unfortunate the league managers have not come out to make clear the state of the top-flight

coach Steven Polack has confessed the confusion surrounding the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season “is hurting, to say the least.”

While the Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and declared Gor Mahia champions, the KPL stood their ground, insisting the league is yet to be decided since they are the only ones mandated to make a final decision.

The KPL has since moved to court in a joint suit with Sugar, who were relegated after the FKF ended the season, to oppose the move and the Sports Dispute Tribunal has already set a date to hear and determine whether the FKF was right or wrong.

More teams

While the league is set to resume on June 13 and some European leagues are also set to be played to the end, the British coach has refused to fault the FKF, but instead said it was unfortunate they don’t know the clear state of the league.

“I don’t know whether our league is cancelled or not, nobody knows the situation because the FKF is saying one thing and the KPL saying a different thing, it is just hurting,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“Apart from the two bodies, then we have the Sports Dispute Tribunal who are yet to make their ruling, we don’t know where we stand.

"Honestly, I am confused because we are not clear on what the stand is, did the league end, will the league be played? We don’t know and it is confusing, to say the least.”

Polack continued: "Even if it means restarting the league, you cannot start next week because a lot of things must be put in place, we must have two, to three weeks of training and also remember the health issues which will come with resuming the league.

Article continues below

“We also must make sure that the league is done by end of June since we must start preparations for next season as I have said before and I will say it again, yes we are still waiting for the direction from the government on the extended curfew.

“But again, while you are waiting for the government direction, FKF and KPL must have a plan A or B already in place so that if the government says yes we can now resume the league, then you can also be ready to kick-off, they should sit down and discuss on modalities needed to start the league not to just wait for the directive alone.”

The government is set to give direction on whether sporting activities will resume in the country when the 21-day curfew expires on June 6.