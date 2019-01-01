Gor Mahia's Polack beats trio to bag October's Coach of the Month award

The tactician took home the trophy after leading K'Ogalo to three wins across the month despite biting financial challenges

head coach Steven Polack has won the Sports Journalist Association of October Coach of the Month award.

Polack bagged the trophy after leading the Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions to three wins in three matches during the month.

On October 2, Gor Mahia defeated 2-0 at Mumias Sports Complex before downing Zoo FC 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru four days later.

They concluded October's assignments with a hard-fought 1-0 win against in Nakuru too.

Polack saw off Zedekiah Otieno of who got seven votes, Posta ' Sammy Omollo and Nicholas Muyoti of Kakamega with six votes each to win the trophy.

“I’m humbled to receive a personal award for the team’s performances in October. I have to thank the players for putting in hard work because I would not have got it. It is encouraging during such tough times to be awarded,” Polack told the club's website during the awards presentation ceremony at Camp Toyoyo.

“I have to also thank the coaching staff for a good job they are doing.”

Fidelity Insurance, who are the sponsors of the award and through their marketing manager Nicholas Malesi, praised Gor Mahia for their run despite the numerous challenges.

“It is a wonder that despite off-field issues you have continued to achieve great results on the pitch. It is our prayer that you emerge from this stronger and continue with a good job,” Malesi said.

Gor Mahia have lost just one match this season and this came when they were beaten 1-0 by at Kenyatta Stadium on October 6.

After the loss to The Slum Boys, they have gone on to post victories against AFC , Kakamega Homeboyz and .

K'Ogalo sit pretty at the top of the KPL table with 24 points above second-placed who have 18 points and have played one more game.

They will face on November 30.