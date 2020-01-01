Gor Mahia’s Polack: Amateur leagues with prize money are superior to 'embarrassing' KPL

The British coach slams the organisers for confessing they don’t have prize money to reward top-flight winners for this season

coach Steven Polack has responded to Kenyan Premier League ( ) stating they don’t have prize money to reward the team that will be crowned this season.

On Saturday, KPL through CEO Jack Oguda confessed they don’t have funds to reward the eventual winners.

“We don’t have prize money at the moment because we did not manage to secure a sponsor to support the clubs since SportPesa walked away so as it stands we don’t have prize money to give to the champions,” Oguda told Goal.

“The clubs are aware of the situation that we don’t have prize money and it should not be an issue but what I can assure is we have managed to secure a trophy to give the champions, yes we have the trophy.”

Reacting to the exclusive from Goal, the British coach has minced no words claiming even amateur leagues, in Africa and Europe, are way better off than the KPL.

“Hahaha, that is ridiculous, why are we playing football then?" Polack posed a question to Goal. “We play football because you want to win and that is why we play football and if you win at the end of the season you win a trophy accompanied with what should count as prize money.

“It should be there [prize money], that is very ridiculous and embarrassing for a top league to miss such? Even amateur football, where I come from in , they have prize money, and now a top league in says they don’t have money and can’t get a sponsor? It is embarrassing to say the least.

“It is not even unfortunate, as we speak, they [KPL] don’t even have a trophy to award the winning team, they don’t have money and they have not even paid Gor Mahia their prize money for winning the league last season, so what kind of a league is that?”

“It is very embarrassing to football; I have been in football for a long time and have seen some good things and some not too good things but to me winning the league without prize money is very embarrassing.”

K'Ogalo are yet to receive the prize money worth Sh4million from last season.