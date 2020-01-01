Gor Mahia's point against Posta Rangers could be crucial – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal the draw against the Mailmen will not stop the team's ambitions to win a fourth straight title

coach Steven Polack has maintained they are still in the race to claim the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title despite a 1-1 draw against Posta .

The Kenyan champions needed a second-half goal courtesy of Kenneth Muguna to snatch a vital point in the match played at Narok Stadium on Sunday.

Assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo was in charge of the team as Polack had travelled to his native Britain for a Christmas break. Polack has since returned and trained the team on Tuesday as they prepare for their upcoming match against Wazito FC on Sunday.

“I don’t think the draw will have any impact on our ambitions to win the title,” Polack told Goal. “A draw is a fair result but losing is something else, we did not lose but picked a crucial point from the match.

“I have not asked the players what happened and why we could only draw but I don’t think it will affect our target. We want to win in every match we play and if managed to get a draw then it means it was a tough match.

Article continues below

“We still have a long way to go, we only started and I don’t want to panic. The race at the top is very tight, teams are separated by one point but we will keep our focus and aim to win all our matches.”

Ahead of their match against Wazito, Polack said: “The boys looked sharp in training and I am very happy with what I saw. We know it will not be an easy game, they want to win and we also want to win, so we must be on top of our game if we want to claim maximum points.”

K’Ogalo are seeking to win a record fourth consecutive title and are currently sitting at the top of the 17-team table with 29 points, followed by FC who have 28 while and Kakamega are third and fourth with 27 points.