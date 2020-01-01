Gor Mahia's Onyango reveals why he enjoyed partnering Shakava

The 27-year-old has explained his struggles after the exit of his former captain to Zambia's Nkana FC

Defender Joash Onyango has revealed he enjoyed playing alongside Haron Shakava at the heart of 's defence.

The defender joined the Kenyan Premier League giants from in 2017 and has since played with former captain Shakava, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang and Joachim Oluoch, among others.

"Shakava is the player I enjoyed playing with at the club," Onyango, K'Ogalo's assistant captain told Goal.

"We had a very good understanding after playing together for some time. It was a blow when he left because I had to once again build a good partnership with Charles [Momanyi]."

The 27-year-old has explained his struggles when Shakava left for Zambian side Nkata FC.

"It was not easy at first, it took time to get used to Charles and his style of play; more energy was needed from both of us. However, after some time, things fall in place, we managed to settle and enjoy on the pitch more.

"[Charles] is a technical player who is not easy to beat, and I can confidently say I feel comfortable playing alongside him."

Earlier on, the defender has revealed his contract with K'Ogalo expires at the end of the season and the club has not yet engaged him. CEO Omondi Aduda has explained why.

"The coronavirus outbreak has not made it easy for us, everything is being done in a snail's pace," he told Goal.

"The technical bench and the club have to meet over the same but I am confident everything will fall in place soon. We will meet those players whose contracts are ending and engage them."

Initially, reports were linking the Harambee Stars defender with a move to an unnamed club by the end of the season, but Onyango insists no team has approached him over the same.

Just last week, custodian Robert Mapigano revealed he might not extend his stay at the club if his salary is not paid. The Tanzanian, just like other players, is owed several months' pay owing to the tough financial situation at the club.

Captain Kenneth Muguna is another player who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club for the same reason.