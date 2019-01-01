Gor Mahia's Onyango not himself after missing training - Omollo

The K'Ogalo's defender had a poor show against DC Motema Pembe in the first leg encounter, which the teams drew 1-1

The effects of missing training showed itself on Joash Onyango during the Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe, Sammy Omollo has said.

Onyango and captain Kenneth Muguna missed training and the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on October 20, but returned to face Motema Pembe in the Confederation Cup.

Onyango's performance against DR Congo's side in Nairobi was questioned but the Posta coach has blamed his absence from the training ground for the poor show.

“Joash [Onyango] was not himself during that match but I will blame his absence from training sessions before as a factor which contributed to his form dipping,” Omollo told Goal.

“And when such a dependable player misses training perhaps the effects will be seen on the ground. Look at his performance against Motema Pembe in Nairobi, clearly, it was not the Onyango we used to know.”

were held to a 1-1 draw at home before going down 2-1 in Kinshasa which saw their journey in the continental competition come to a grinding halt.

Gor Mahia's head coach Steven Polack was quick to forgive the duo and returned the captain and the assistant captain's armband to them after they had resumed training.

“They have asked for forgiveness on whatever they did and we are all human beings who are bound to commit mistakes in one way or another. I have pardoned them,” Polack told Goal in an earlier interview.

They also featured in a KPL encounter and lost to on Wednesday at Kenyatta Stadium.

Polack and Gor Mahia fans will be eager to see how the two players will perform against their arch-rivals AFC on Sunday during the Mashemeji derby.