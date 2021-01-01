Gor Mahia’s Omondi struggles to convince his family on football career

The starlet narrated how difficult it has been in convincing close relatives to accept the career path he has taken

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Caleb Omondi has cited family challenges in his pursuit to fulfill his football dream.

Omondi has been part of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants for two seasons now and he admits how difficult it has been to convince family members who are reluctant to accept the career path he chose to take.

“The biggest challenges I face in my career is that I grew up in a family that doesn’t understand football and so, it’s been a tough one for me to put up my case or convince them that football can be my main thing,” Omondi said as was quoted by the club’s website.

Omondi has been unable to break into the senior team especially with competition from goalkeepers who are more experienced than him. Currently, Boniface Oluoch and Gad Mathews have been used regularly while Samuel Njau has had intermittent appearances.

The presence of the three goalkeepers means Omondi has been relegated further down in the pecking order. Last season, the presence of David Mapigano also meant the Tanzanian and Oluoch were the most preferred goalkeepers at the expense of the youngster.

“Competition is very high and this is because I am surrounded by experienced goalkeepers,” he added. “And that motivates me to work harder. It’s also good for the team as it makes every player offer his best to get a chance to play.

“Competition also gets everyone active and yearning for opportunities.”

Article continues below

Omondi, who regards Oluoch and Gor Mahia legend Jerim Onyango as his role models, hopes that he will play a vital role in helping K’Ogalo achieve more when he will be granted playtime.

“My aim in the team is to help the club achieve more in every competition and the day I will be given a chance, I will show my worth,” he concluded. “[Boniface] Oluoch and [Jerim] Onyango are my role models. I learned a lot from them.”

Omondi, just like the FKF Premier League players, is training individually at home since the competition was suspended owing to the increased coronavirus infections. Gor Mahia are expected to face a tough title defence as they are seventh with Tusker, KCB and AFC Leopards enjoying the top three positions.