Gor Mahia's Omollo: Is there a problem with Olunga's form?

The tactician believes it was just a bad day at the office and it might be different in the forthcoming assignment

Sammy Omollo has stated he will be giving his opinion on Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga after the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifier against Togo on Monday.

The towering striker has been consistent for the national team, but on Thursday in the 1-1 draw, against Egypt, he struggled to have an impact. He was unusually wasteful in front of goal and many were not happy with his performance.

The Gor Mahia assistant coach has now explained why he will not be quick to judge the Al-Duhail player.

"It is true Olunga did not have a good game against Egypt, but it usually happens to even top players," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"I will not use the Egypt game to make my judgement; I will be in a position to tell after the game against Togo. If he struggles on Monday, then we can tell something is wrong."

The tactician has further explained the importance of the game against the Sparrowhawks.

"It will be an opportunity for coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee to gauge his players as he rebuilds the team," Omollo added.

"We have some players who are waiting for that opportunity to make their case in the national team. Since the game is a dead rubber [because Egypt and Comoros have already qualified] the technical bench will be using the match to build the team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers."

Meanwhile, several changes have been made on the team that is in Togo to play the hosts.



AFC Leopards youngster Clyde Senaji takes the position of Johnstone Omurwa who is suspended after being red-carded against the Pharaohs.



Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna is also out injured and as a result, he has been excluded. Anthony Akumu is also out of the game after requesting to be excluded owing to family issues.

Kenya squad; Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth.

Defenders: Daniel Sakari, Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Joash Onyango, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale.

Midfielders: Duke Abuya, Cliff Nyakeya, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Simiyu, Duncan Otieno, James Mazembe, David Owino, Kevin Kimani, Abdallah Hassan, Cliffton Miheso.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, and Elvis Rupia.