‘I have 25 years of coaching experience’ – Gor Mahia’s Oliveira hits back at Caf & FKF

The Brazilian tactician rubbishes claims he is not qualified to handle K’Ogalo in the league and Caf Champions League

coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves has hit out at those claiming he doesn’t have qualified papers by stating “I am a qualified coach with 25 years of experience.”

The Brazilian joined the Kenyan champions in August to replace Steven Polack but on Friday, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) wrote to the FKF questioning his qualifications and further warned that he will not be allowed to sit in the dugout in the Caf match against Armee Patriotique Rwandaise FC (APR) of Rwanda on November 28 in Kigali.

As if not enough, the Football Federation (FKF) also came out to clarify that indeed, the former Rayon Sports tactician did not have qualification papers, with president Nick Mwendwa saying he will not be allowed to coach the team in the FKF Premier League set to kick off on November 28.

More teams

Oliveira has now hit back against the claims by stating he has coached for the last 25 years without any troubles and also hinted at quitting his coaching career in the next five years.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Listen I don’t talk this about this story, but I prefer to talk about my players and my preparations and because two years or three years ago, I work in the Champions League with Rayon Sports in Rwanda," Oliveira told reporters after the team’s friendly against Posta on Saturday.\

"I qualified Stade Tunisien of for Confederation Cup, okay I know sometimes in football it has more problems, but it is not a big problem.

“Because I have experience as an ex-player in the national team and also as a coach in 25 years and the last time here [in Nairobi with Rayon Sports], against Gor Mahia, I think everybody remembers very well about this game, and me too, because strong Gor Mahia was a strong team and we beat them 2-1.

“I accepted to come to Gor Mahia because they are a strong team, I trust too much Gor Mahia and I came here to win every time and I have a good relationship with the club chairman, we are friends, and I come here to give my maximum for the club and win matches and trophies.

“It is my history in football and after five years I stop my career as a coach but I still have four years to finish my job in football, and during three years in Rwanda I win three or four titles and reach Cup final, and it is my objective here to do well also.”

On confirming Oliveira did not have the correct qualifications, Mwendwa said: “After employing the coach, the law states that the clubs must submit their papers and documents to FKF and that must be accompanied by payment of Ksh100 000.

“They know all these because through club licensing process that is made very clear.

“Gor Mahia presented the coach’s papers and we then sent them to Caf and we have seen their reaction. Caf is very clear that even if the papers are put through the equalisation process, they do not meet the standards.

Article continues below

“That means he will not be on the bench for all Gor Mahia matches including the Champions League and the Premier League.

“He can only coach at the training ground or do some consultancy away from the touchline but he will never be allowed to be on the touchline during games.”

Caf has already outlined a possible ban that Gor Mahia are likely to face should they fail to abide by the orders.