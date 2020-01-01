Gor Mahia's Nyangi lauds Shikanda's leadership at AFC Leopards

The official says the Ingwe chairman has developed trust from fans due to his leadership styles

organising secretary Judith Nyangi has lauded AFC chairman Dan Shikanda.

The Gor Mahia official believes Shikanda has got it right at Leopards and that is why the fans have developed trust in his leadership.

Shikanda has been in office for slightly more than a year now and has managed to convince the fans to stand by the team as far as financial issues are concerned.

AFC Leopards fans contributed to the team's coffers via a pay bill number during the season and enabled the club to honour their matches, especially the away ones.

“Look at what [Dan] Shikanda is doing at AFC Leopards. Due to goodwill fans are ready to contribute money because they have trust in his leadership,” Nyangi told Radio Jambo.

“If Gor Mahia fans can be ready to contribute money I am sure we may not even need a sponsor. And if a sponsor comes on board they will find us already in financial stability.

“We should not be beggars.”

Nyangi believes Gor Mahia can post more success if the fans develop some trust in the club's management as she believes AFC Leopards have done.

“I have interacted with the fans and got to understand that they need officials they can have trust in them,” added Nyangi, who vying for the post of the honorary treasurer in the August 8 elections.

“We have a lot of fans but they will not give out their money to support the club because they are not satisfied with the current leadership," Nyangi continued.

“We have been asking fans to fill the stadiums so that we can get a little money for players but one is astonished that has not been happening instead the club is plunging into more debts.

“Leadership just needs goodwill and closeness to the fans.”

Concerning the election requirements, Nyangi had revealed her dissatisfaction with the need for contestants to possess a degree.

“Qualifications can only be asked for people who want to be employed by the club like the chief executive officer and the finance manager,” she said in an interview.

“When one is elected, he is elected to do a job on behalf of the members. Some people are not happy to see me there because they want to turn Gor Mahia into a club of a certain class of people.”

The posts of chairman, vice-chairman, general secretary, and honorary treasurer are the only contestable positions in the upcoming August polls.