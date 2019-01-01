Gor Mahia's new signings will eventually establish themselves - Muguna

Muguna believes the new faces at Gor Mahia will develop and with time will reach their career peaks

midfielder Kenneth Muguna believes the players signed by the club are capable of maintaining the team's success.

K'Ogalo have lost important players, with the notable examples being Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata who joined Petro Atletico of Angola and Simba SC of respectively.

The champions brought on board Dennis Oalo, Elvis Ronack, Erick Ombija, Dickson Ombija, Dickson Ambundo and David Mapigano. Most of these players are not established stars.

"I have confidence in the players signed by the club, they have shown how good they are and I believe they will hit top-notch," Muguna told Goal.

"These are players who will fill the position left by those who left in due time. Nobody is born a star but it happens with games and time, and that is what will happen with these players. In due time they will hit higher heights and help the team."

K'Ogalo will be aiming at winning the league title and improving in the Caf .