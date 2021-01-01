Gor Mahia's Mathews reveals Khune, Origi inspiration and talks superstition

The former Kariobangi Sharks star was signed at the beginning of the season to compete with Boniface Oluoch

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews has revealed his football role models and whether he believes in pre-match superstitions.

Mathews has pointed out Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi and Anthony Akumu's teammate at Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs, Itumeleng Khune are the players he looks up to.

"Actually, I have a mentor and a role model; Arnold Origi has been my mentor and Itumeleng Khune [of Kaizer Chiefs] is my role model," Mathews told Gor Mahia's website.



On whether he believes in any form of superstition, Mathews said he does not as his focus is always on the upcoming matchday engagement.

"Not really. Just shifting focus to the match to get positive results," said the goalkeeper.



The former Kariobangi Sharks star also spoke about the advantages one enjoys at K'Ogalo compared to the other Football Federation Premier League sides.

"The biggest difference is that Gor Mahia is a door-opening club that one can be spotted easily by any club that wants a quality player," explained the goalkeeper.

In his first season at Gor Mahia, Mathews participated in a Caf assignment for the second time and said a game against Algeria's CR Belouizdad - which eliminated them from the Champions League this season - was his toughest game.

"The toughest game at Gor Mahia was against CR Belouzidad of Algeria," he said. "Having socked in six goals in that encounter and making a couple of saves, I had learnt a lot and it made me challenge myself on improving on various areas to be the best."



Mathews also revealed occasions that are his greatest footballing moments since he started playing.

"Being nominated as an MVP in national school games in 2014 in Kakamega," he concluded, "Taking Kariobangi Sharks to continental football and winning GoTV finals and of course taking Gor Mahia to the next stage of Caf competition."



Mathews has been competing for starting places with Gor Mahia veteran Boniface Oluoch since he signed from Western Stima.

In a season that has been quite tough thus far, Mathews and his teammates are expected to defend the Premier League title; a trophy the giants have defended in the last four seasons.