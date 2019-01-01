Gor Mahia's Libya trip to face Al Hilal SC will be stress free - Polack

The Kenyan champions have landed an invite to play a build up tie in Benghazi during the upcoming Fifa international break

coach Steven Polack has welcomed the decision by the club to play a friendly against Al Hilal SC Benghazi of Libya during the international Fifa break.

The Kenyan champions have landed an all-paid expenses trip to North Africa to face the Libyan champions in Benghazi on November 16.

“We have landed an invite to play Al Hilal in Libya during the Fifa break. The club will cater for everything during the trip and we are ready to travel,” Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda told Goal.

Speaking on the friendly, coach Polack has said the friendly will help his team to come together after a disappointing exit from the Caf Confederation Cup where they failed to reach the group stage after losing 3-2 on aggregate to DC Motema Pembe.

“It is very nice to take the players away because sometimes you get them to a different environment without any stress or anything and there is no pressure on the trip,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“The trip is stress-free since it is not demanding like it was the case during our last trip to Congo where we lost to DC Motema Pembe.

“The trip will give the players time to relax and bond together as we plan on what to do next. We have set targets for the season which includes winning the league and also lifting the FKF and so such trips are good for the team.”

Gor Mahia will depart Nairobi for Cairo, on Tuesday for a one-day stopover before proceeding to Benghazi.