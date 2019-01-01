Gor Mahia winger Kipkirui motivated to work harder for Harambee Stars selection

The former Zoo Kericho winger was the hero as K'Ogalo cruised past rivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday

winger Nicholas Kipkirui is content with a place in the provisional squad for the Chan tournament.

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne opted against including the former attacker in the squad, but Kipkirui is not concerned about that decision.

“I am content with the chance I got to represent the country in the Chan qualifiers. The exclusion from the Afcon team means I have to work harder next season to deserve a place. I have no problem in being in the Chan team, I still have time to sharpen myself and enhance my skills,” Kipkirui told Goal in an interview.

Kipkirui has also revealed that he aims to finish the season on a high.

“So far I am happy with what I have managed to contribute for my team. I was aiming at scoring 14 goals this season, I have so far managed to get nine, and five more remains.

“It is achievable yes, so that means I have to give my best in the three remaining games. The main objective is to help the team win the league, I will be very happy to bag my first medal as a winner.”

Gor Mahia is currently on 69 points and needs a win from their remaining three games to be crowned.