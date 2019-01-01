Gor Mahia will struggle in Caf Champions League - Omollo

Omollo believes the exit of key players does not augur well with Gor Mahia especially in the Caf Champions League campaign

Former Posta and head coach Sammy Omollo feels will struggle on the continent next season.

Gor Mahia will represent the country in the Caf but have lost some of their key players like Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata. Omollo says K'Ogalo have no option but to strengthen the squad to avoid early elimination from the continental assignment.

"Gor Mahia is a team under transition right now, and to be honest they will struggle in the continental assignments. They have signed young and talented players who will help them in the domestic competition, but not more than that! They do not have the much-needed experience that can help them get past their opponents," Omollo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

"In the two past seasons now, they have lost three massive players that is Meddie Kagere, (Jacques) Tuyisenge and (Francis) Kahata. They will take time to get their replacements. Fans will have to be patient if marquee signings are not brought in."

Omollo's assertions come amid reports influential captain Haron Shakava might be on his way out of the club as well.