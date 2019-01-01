Gor Mahia will reach the finals of Caf competitions soon - Okoth

The striker believes his former side has shown enough consistency to propel them further in the continental tournaments

will soon reach either Caf or Confederation Cup final, former striker Ronald Okoth has claimed.

Okoth, who is turning out for , says K'Ogalo have shown good consistency in the recent past and it may be time they reach the finals of either competition soon.

Last season Gor Mahia were knocked out of the Confederation Cup quarter-final by Moroccan side RS Berkane on a 7-1 aggregate loss.

"I look at it from a progression point of view and before a team like Gor Mahia were being eliminated at the preliminary stages of both competitions but it has not been the case recently," Okoth told Goal.

"We have seen a strong Gor Mahia which indeed have made progress in the last few seasons."

Okoth pegs his hope on the success of 's 2019/20 Champions League representatives on the fact there has been good football development in the country recently.

The forward hopes other clubs will also rise and be felt on the continent.

"There is a change and it shows our football is developing and in the next few seasons or so we will see teams like Sofapaka, , AFC and also doing better," he continued.

"I will not be surprised if Gor Mahia reach finals of either competition soon."

He attributes K'Ogalo's success to a good job in the transfer market.

"What has favourably changed for Gor Mahia is the fact they have been bringing in quality players be local ones or foreign ones, they have all been good," Okoth added.

"The recruitment process has always been good and the performances are there for anyone to see and it partly explains their recent success."

Kenya are being represented in the continental competitions by the Green Army, and Bandari in the Confederation Cup, and both have progressed to the second round of qualifications.

Gor Mahia defeated Burundian Champions Aigle Noir while Bandari saw off Shendi of Sudan in the preliminary round of qualifications last month.

Gor Mahia will face 's USM Alger in the second round of qualifications on September 15.