Gor Mahia will perform against Posta Rangers without Yikpe, Afriyie - Odhiambo

The assistant coach believes his charges will get maximum points against their hosts on Sunday's top tier game

assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo is optimistic his charges will get a win against Posta in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match to be played on December 29.

The two teams are set to battle for maximum points in the top tier game to be played at Narok Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, the former coach states his charges are in good form and will push for a win against the unpredictable Mailmen.

"It is going to be a tough match but I believe we will manage to get maximum points," Odhiambo told Goal on Saturday.

"I have a full house to select the team from, which is an advantage to the technical bench because we will have a strong squad. As usual, we will be targeting a win but again we have to ensure we capitalize on the chances created."

K'Ogalo will be missing the services of Gnamien Yikpe, who is currently in in search of a new club and Francis Afriyie, who had travelled to his native for festivities, but their absence does not worry the tactician.

"We played without them [against Kisumu All-Stars] and won comfortably, it is all about teamwork. At Gor, we always prefer working together and it is the reason why we post positive results consistently," Odhiambo concluded.

Gor Mahia are at the summit of the KPL table with 28 points while are ninth with 18 points.