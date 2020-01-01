Gor Mahia will overcome internal issues, make Kenya proud vs CR Belouizdad - Obondo

The official spoke as K’Ogalo are set to face the Algerian side in a bid to progress to the Caf Champions League group stage

team manager Jolawi Obondo is hopeful the team will rise above their internal struggles and make proud in the Caf against CR Belouizdad.

The Kenyan ambassadors are en route to for the rescheduled tie and the official has explained how Gor Mahia have always overcome their own problems and got good results.

“Everybody knows that with this Covid-19 so many things have been difficult, and specifically money issues have been tough in all the institutions,” Obondo told the club’s Online TV.

More teams

“And Gor Mahia are not an exception as we have had it rough but at the end of the day we talk to the boys, they understood and came back for training. They are now ready to play football and represent the country and by the end of it, we want to go all the way to the group stage.

“I have been there [Algiers] not once or even twice and so I know the place well and it is a bit challenging especially when it comes to matters [of the] weather. But I know Gor Mahia whenever we have internal challenges that is the time we rise and surprisingly give good results.

“I know we will put a good effort and get good results and come back home so that we can finish the job. We are just playing for a goal even if they win 2-1, 1-1 or whatever the result we know we can get good results in Nairobi.”

Obondo also picked previous encounters with teams from the North African hemisphere as another reason why they are in a better position to tackle Belouizdad.

Article continues below

“It is going to be a challenging match because we know how the Arabs play especially in the first 15 minutes because I have the experience of Esperance and . It is always their target that in the first 15 minutes they must get a goal,” he concluded.

“But what we have been doing and what the coaches have been doing as well as the mood from the boys, I can deduct that we are going to put a good effort there and get a good result so that while in Nairobi we can finalise it and make the country proud.”

18 players have been selected for the Saturday match but the Premier League giants will do without Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Nicholas Kipkirui and John Ochieng.