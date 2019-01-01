Gor Mahia will not win KPL title this season – Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss says K’Ogalo will find it difficult to defend the league title they have won in the past three seasons

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has claimed that will not go on to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title this season.

Despite K’Ogalo leading the 17-team table on 29 points, Shimanyula believes this season is very competitive and the defending champions will drop points over the second half of the season.

“This season looks very tight for Gor Mahia because, at such a stage in the past two seasons, they have always enjoyed a 15-point lead, but now they are enjoying a one-point lead,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“If you look at the top four teams, they are only separated by one point and I am sure Gor Mahia will still drop points, they will even lose three matches before the season comes to a close. It means the top four teams can still beat them to the title. I don’t think they will take the trophy this time around.”

Shimanyula has also revealed Homeboyz will continue to fight for the title and will be keen to pick maximum points against Kisumu All-Stars in their next league match on January 4.

Article continues below

“We still have a good chance of taking the title, with Gor Mahia dropping points on Sunday [against Posta in a 1-1 draw], and I know we have a chance to lift the title and we will strive to make sure we take it home,” Shimanyula continued.

“We will play Kisumu All-Stars next and must get a win, and remember if we beat them, then we move top of the table again. It is a very interesting league this time around because all the top six teams can still take the title.”

While Gor Mahia have accumulated 29 points, are second on 28 while and Homeboyz have 27 each.