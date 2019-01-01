Gor Mahia will do their talking against Kakamega Homeboyz on the pitch - Muguna

The skipper believes K'Ogalo have prepared well and will go for maximum points against their visitors

captain Kenneth Muguna believes they are ready to play Kakamega in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Thursday.



K'Ogalo are targeting their seventh league win after eight games but will have to go past the Kakamega based side. The latter club's chairman Cleophas Shimanyula confidently stated the KPL defending champions have no chance of beating his charges.

"[Gor Mahia] will suffer, we will teach them a football lesson," Shimanyula told Goal.

"The best we usually do when playing against Gor Mahia is a draw, but this time around, we don’t want a draw, we want a win, we are ready and my players are ready and they know what we are expecting from them."

The skipper is however optimistic K'Ogalo will get something from the game which will be played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

"Talking is cheap, but the real action will be on the pitch," Muguna told Goal on Thursday.

"We will handle [Kakamega Homeboyz] like any other team, we are going for a win. Preparations have been good and I believe we will get maximum points to extend our stay at the top of the table."

K'Ogalo lead the standings with 18 points, a point more than fourth-placed Homeboyz.