Gor Mahia will defeat Kakamega Homeboyz again - Kipkirui

The striker is confident the defending champions have what it takes to defeat their hosts in the top tier game to be staged at Bukhungu.

forward Nicholas Kipkirui is confident his team will get maximum points against Kakamega in Sunday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

The defending champions have not trained since Tuesday as opposed to their opponents who have been preparing for the game.

Despite the clear difference in terms of logistics and preparedness, the former Zoo FC attacker believes his side will be too good for their opponents.

"Yes, we might not have prepared well for the game, but three points will be ours," Kipkirui told Goal on Sunday.

"Every player in the team is keen on fighting for a chance to play and it pushes us to give the best on the pitch.

"Homeboyz stand no chance against us, we will make sure we win the game and maintain our chase for the 19th league title. I believe will win the game."

K'Ogalo won the last meeting 3-0 with Charles Momanyi, former striker Francis Afriyie and a Festus Okiring own goal the difference between the teams.

Earlier on, the playing unit had threatened to hand their hosts a walkover, but Goal understands the club "called the players and promised to clear their dues next week.

The game between Gor Mahia and Homeboyz will be played at Bukhungu Stadium from 15:00.