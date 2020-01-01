Gor Mahia will cause problems even at their weakest - Okwemba

The former Kenya international is also expecting Tusker, Sofapaka, and AFC Leopards to challenge for the 2020/21 league title

Charles Okwemba believes will always challenge for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title even at their weakest.

K'Ogalo have dominated the last decade in top-flight football, winning the league six times in the process. In the abandoned 2019/20 season, the Nairobi-based charges were still crowned as they were leading the table at the time of the annulment.

This season, they have let some players leave like goalkeepers David Mapigano, Peter Odhiambo, defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and forward Dickson Ambundo, some of who were key players for the Kenyan champions.

"Gor Mahia have always been a force in the Kenyan Premier League for the last 10 years," Okwemba told Goal on Sunday.

"Even at their weakest, they have still pushed for the league; for example last season, they were not at their best but still they gave their best and went on to be crowned by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

"So even at their weakest, K'Ogalo will cause problems, you cannot rule them out and I am sure they will definitely have a say despite making wholesale changes in the team."

The AFC legend has further opined on teams he feels will also have a say in the title race next season.

" have made some notable signings in preparations for the new campaign and they will be challenging for the title if they manage to gel on time," Okwemba noted.

"We also have , they have a good squad with experienced players and coach [Zedekiah Otieno] as well.

" FC and AFC Leopards have been really quiet in the transfer window. While the Brewers have not made major signings, they have always been consistent in pushing for the title, even last season we saw what they did but Covid-19 disappointed them.

"Ingwe need to step up; last season they looked good and with a few signings, which I believe they have made but are yet to be officially unleashed, they will be up there pushing for the title as well.

"It is too early to state who will challenge and who will not, but the aforementioned teams will for sure be on the forefront."