Gor Mahia will be ready to fight for the KPL title - Muguna

The midfielder believes the team will still have a say in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) this season

The defending champions have lost some key players like Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge and many feel it might impact them negatively.

However, Kenneth Muguna thinks otherwise ahead of the 2019/20 season.

"When in a jersey, you have to fight and help the team compete in any competition. It will be the same case this season, we want to win as usual and that means as players, we have to give absolutely everything in order to have an impact," Muguna told Goal.

Article continues below

"The pre-season has been intense, and we are slowly getting back to our best. By the time the season starts, I am sure we will be ready to compete."

The new season will start on the 30th of August when host at Kasarani.

Gor Mahia will, however, have to wait until September 1st to host 11-times champions FC at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.