Gor Mahia will be ready to fight for the KPL title - Muguna
The defending champions have lost some key players like Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge and many feel it might impact them negatively.
However, Kenneth Muguna thinks otherwise ahead of the 2019/20 season.
"When in a Gor Mahia jersey, you have to fight and help the team compete in any competition. It will be the same case this season, we want to win as usual and that means as players, we have to give absolutely everything in order to have an impact," Muguna told Goal.
"The pre-season has been intense, and we are slowly getting back to our best. By the time the season starts, I am sure we will be ready to compete."
The new season will start on the 30th of August when Kariobangi Sharks host Western Stima at Kasarani.
Gor Mahia will, however, have to wait until September 1st to host 11-times champions Tusker FC at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.