'Gor Mahia were written off by doubters in FKF Premier League title race' - Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has expressed his delight with the way the team has played in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign.

The immediate former champions have been playing well and after nine matches, they are placed third on the table with 18 points. Their only loss happened last weekend when second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz, who are on 21 points, the same as leaders KCB who have a superior goal difference, controversially won 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium.

With the league taking a break until the last week of December, the former Harambee Star is happy with what they have managed to achieve so far.

'Many doubted us'

"At the beginning of the season, we were literally written off, many doubted our ability to be competitive," Omollo told GOAL on Tuesday.

"This was majorly contributed by the fact that we had lost several experienced players and our squad looked young. But fast-forward to December 21, we have silenced our critics with what we have managed to achieve on the pitch.

"Apart from the dubious loss away to Kakamega Homeboyz, the boys have been impressive and consistent. We have managed to collect 18 points from the nine matches played and we have the best defence having conceded four goals at this point."

Players have to get used to the fans

The experienced tactician went on to state his concern regarding the impact the fans are having on the players.

"The return of fans to the stadium was meant to motivate the players and make them even play better," Omollo continued.

"But we are seeing the opposite, the players are getting under pressure and look unsettled when being cheered. I think it is because we have played for about one-and-a-half years without fans owing to Covid-19.

"This is something we have to work on and help the players have a strong mentality and to know how to deal with the pressure."

K'Ogalo were scheduled to play Posta Rangers on Wednesday but the match has been postponed upon the request of the respective teams.