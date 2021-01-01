Gor Mahia were punished for losing concentration against Nzoia Sugar - Omollo

The reigning champions conceded two second-half goals and lost the game but the tactician expects a better outing against Kakamega Homeboyz

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has conceded his team lost the game against Nzoia Sugar because they lost momentum in the second half.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions started the game on a high at Mumias Complex on Saturday and scored first through Samuel Onyango. However, after the break, Gaetan Masha and Moses Mwale hit back to ensure the Sugar Millers got maximum points.

"In the first half we played really well, we were a better team by far," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"We were better in attack and defence as well in the first half. The ball was swiftly moved around and the team was rewarded with a goal. The first half was ours, we dominated."

The 51-year-old went on to explain why his charges conceded in the second half and went on to lose the game.

"After the break, we lost concentration and made basic mistakes and Nzoia capitalised," Omollo added.

"We were out completely, no energy and it is something we have discussed with the coach to see how we can work on it. Even the goals we conceded came out of concentration lapses.

"In the second goal, we did not react fast enough and we were punished.

"The second half was the complete opposite of what we did in the first one. But it is something that will be worked on and we will definitely be better in our next game."

Kakamega Homeboyz will be the next stop for K'Ogalo. The Western-based charges lost their recent game against AFC Leopards 2-1 and Omollo is keen on inflicting more pain on the team.

"We cannot afford to lose the game against Homeboyz, we need to win it. All we have to do is rectify the mistakes we made away to Nzoia and I believe we will get maximum points."

After the loss, Gor Mahia are 11th with 16 points from the 10 matches they have played. The team has managed five wins, a draw and four losses. They have scored 18 goals in the process and conceded 16 and as a result, they have a goal difference of six.