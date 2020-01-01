Gor Mahia were lucky to defeat Western Stima - Babu
Western Stima coach Babu Salim believes his team lost 3-2 to Gor Mahia in their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) game on Saturday owing to a poor start.
Gor Mahia got their three goals early in the first half as Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, and Nicholas Kipkirui found the back of the net while the Kisumu-based side scored their goals in either half via Baron Oketch and Benson Omalla, but their spirited fight-back ultimately came to nothing.
"I am generally disappointed with the outcome because it is not what we came here for," Salim told Goal.
"Gor Mahia punished us for a poor start; within the first 15 minutes, we had conceded three goals. Yes, we put [up] a brave fight later on but the damage had already been done. It was not easy to recover all the goals against an experienced side like Gor.
"Despite the outcome, I am happy with the spirited fight from three goals down; at the end [Gor Mahia] were lucky to get a win."
It was the Powermen's fourth loss in their last seven games and the youthful coach is not impressed at all.
"We have now gone seven games without a win which is a bad run for us; we need to bounce back as soon as possible. Our defending has not been good and it is something we going to work on as a unit," Babu concluded.
Next match for Stima will be at home against Posta Rangers.