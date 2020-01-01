Gor Mahia were lucky to defeat Western Stima - Babu

The Powermen conceded three goals in the first 13 minutes but put up a great fight thereafter in their 3-2 defeat

coach Babu Salim believes his team lost 3-2 to in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) game on Saturday owing to a poor start.

Gor Mahia got their three goals early in the first half as Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, and Nicholas Kipkirui found the back of the net while the Kisumu-based side scored their goals in either half via Baron Oketch and Benson Omalla, but their spirited fight-back ultimately came to nothing.

"I am generally disappointed with the outcome because it is not what we came here for," Salim told Goal.

More teams

"Gor Mahia punished us for a poor start; within the first 15 minutes, we had conceded three goals. Yes, we put [up] a brave fight later on but the damage had already been done. It was not easy to recover all the goals against an experienced side like Gor.

"Despite the outcome, I am happy with the spirited fight from three goals down; at the end [Gor Mahia] were lucky to get a win."

Article continues below

It was the Powermen's fourth loss in their last seven games and the youthful coach is not impressed at all.

"We have now gone seven games without a win which is a bad run for us; we need to bounce back as soon as possible. Our defending has not been good and it is something we going to work on as a unit," Babu concluded.

Next match for Stima will be at home against Posta .