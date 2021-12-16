Gor Mahia were 'boring' against Bandari but are still work in progress' - Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has now asked fans not to be worried by the team's lackluster performance in the goalless draw last Sunday against Bandari.

K'Ogalo had come into the match at Nyayo Stadium as favourites, but went on to put on what was termed as a 'boring' display by the fans. However, the former Harambee Stars defender was left impressed with the team despite the draw.

Although he admits the team was not at its best, he pointed out they are still working on that.

Gor Mahia a work in progress

"Yes, we were a little bit boring on Sunday against Bandari, much was expected from us but we ended up sharing the spoils," Omollo told GOAL.

"However, we must also understand that this is a team in progress, we signed many players after losing many as well, and it usually takes time to get back to where we should be.

"Like on Sunday, we played many back passes instead of forward ones, it is something that denied us scoring chances. We have to improve on that and the head coach [Mark Harrison] and I will rectify that in training.

"I am just impressed with the players, they are still doing their best and the point took us top of the table. We still want to give our best and ensure we retain the top spot on the table."

What next for Gor Mahia?

On Saturday, the former champions will be at Bukhungu Stadium to play Kakamega Homeboyz who have been doing well this season and are joint top.

"It is going to be an entertaining match and a tough one for both teams," Omollo stated.

"But this is Gor Mahia, we are going to give our best as usual and try to bag all three points. Bukhungu has been a good hunting ground for us, but in football, things change.

"It will be all about settling fast, creating and taking chances, and defending well, that is the only way of getting a win."

Both teams have played eight matches and are separated by goal difference. K'Ogalo are on top, while Homeboyz come third -behind KCB.